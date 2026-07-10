CP Group confirms rail commitment after PM warns against unilateral withdrawal

PM Anutin Charnvirakul has insisted that the three-airport high-speed rail project must continue under its existing agreement, warning that a private concessionaire cannot unilaterally terminate a contract with the state.



His remarks followed reports that a company within CP Group had submitted a letter to the State Railway of Thailand seeking to end the contract for the rail link connecting Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports.

CP Group subsequently issued a statement denying that it had cancelled the agreement and confirming that it would continue with the project.

Speaking in Songkhla on July 10, Anutin said the government’s position was that all parties must comply with the contract, procurement regulations and their mutual obligations.

He noted that the agreement was between the State Railway of Thailand and the private operator selected to carry out the project.

Government insists contract conditions must be honoured

Asked whether the high-speed rail project remained necessary, Anutin said the scheme had already been established and any changes would require amendments to the contractual conditions.

He questioned how a company that had accepted all of the state’s requirements before becoming a contracting party could later seek to change those terms.

Allowing one agreement to be altered freely could create pressure to revise other government contracts, he said, adding that the law must remain the principal consideration.

Anutin said a private company could not simply request cancellation and expect the contract to end automatically.