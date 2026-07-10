Phayao earthquake felt across Dok Kham Tai, no damage reported

A magnitude 2.4 earthquake struck Dok Kham Tai district in Phayao province at a depth of one kilometre on Friday (July 10), with tremors felt in several areas. No injuries or damage were reported, and authorities urged residents not to panic.

The Geohazard Operations Centre under the Department of Mineral Resources, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, recorded the earthquake at 3.05pm in Sawang Arom subdistrict.

The department attributed the earthquake to movement along the Phayao Fault Group, which runs roughly north–south with a slight north-westerly orientation. The movement was classified as normal faulting.

Initial reports indicated that residents felt the tremors in Dok Kham Tai and Sawang Arom subdistricts in Dok Kham Tai district. No damage was reported.