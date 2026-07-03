TMD reports magnitude 6.2 earthquake near Halmahera in Indonesia

The Earthquake Surveillance Division of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued an urgent report after detecting a large magnitude 6.2 earthquake at 9.31am on Friday (July 3).

The epicentre was in the area of Halmahera, Indonesia, at a depth of 119 kilometres, amid concern among people in the region.

The latest report by the Earthquake Surveillance Division, released through its official earthquake monitoring website, stated that seismic instruments recorded the magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Halmahera, Indonesia, at 9.31am Thailand time.