TMD reports magnitude 6.2 earthquake near Halmahera in Indonesia

The Earthquake Surveillance Division of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued an urgent report after detecting a large magnitude 6.2 earthquake at 9.31am on Friday (July 3).
The epicentre was in the area of Halmahera, Indonesia, at a depth of 119 kilometres, amid concern among people in the region.
The latest report by the Earthquake Surveillance Division, released through its official earthquake monitoring website, stated that seismic instruments recorded the magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Halmahera, Indonesia, at 9.31am Thailand time.
The tremor was recorded at 1.81 degrees north and 127.48 degrees east, with the “focal depth at 119 kilometres”.
Indonesia lies on the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, an area where tectonic plates and active faults hold a vast amount of accumulated energy.
Halmahera itself is located along a complex plate boundary, leaving the region exposed to recurring natural disasters.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 or above is therefore a warning sign for countries in Southeast Asia to maintain constant readiness in their warning systems.
For Thais following the news, information from the Thai Meteorological Department clearly confirmed that the epicentre of this earthquake was about 3,250 kilometres southeast of Thailand, while the tremor occurred at a depth of 119 kilometres.
Therefore, “this event has no impact on Thailand.”
At a time when information changes rapidly, following news from reliable sources remains essential.
Members of the public can monitor disaster updates and real-time alerts around the clock through the Earthquake Surveillance Division of the Thai Meteorological Department website.