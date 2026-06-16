Sulawesi earthquake causes strong shaking; Thailand unaffected, says TMD

A strong earthquake struck near Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Tuesday morning, prompting Thai authorities to confirm that the tremor had no impact on Thailand.
The Thai Meteorological Department said the earthquake occurred at 10.27am on June 16, with its epicentre near Sulawesi, Indonesia, at a depth of 10 kilometres. The TMD notice listed the quake at magnitude 6.3, while the Associated Press, citing the US Geological Survey, reported it as a magnitude 6.7 earthquake centred east-southeast of Palu in Central Sulawesi.
According to the TMD, areas close to the epicentre were expected to experience shaking of VIII–IX on the Mercalli scale, a level at which most people would clearly feel the tremor and buildings could suffer severe damage or partial collapse.
AP reported that the quake caused strong shaking for more than a minute in Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi province, with scattered damage reported and some hospital patients evacuated as a safety precaution. Strong aftershocks were also recorded.