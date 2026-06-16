Sulawesi earthquake causes strong shaking; Thailand unaffected, says TMD

Strong earthquake strikes near Sulawesi

A strong earthquake struck near Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Tuesday morning, prompting Thai authorities to confirm that the tremor had no impact on Thailand.

The Thai Meteorological Department said the earthquake occurred at 10.27am on June 16, with its epicentre near Sulawesi, Indonesia, at a depth of 10 kilometres. The TMD notice listed the quake at magnitude 6.3, while the Associated Press, citing the US Geological Survey, reported it as a magnitude 6.7 earthquake centred east-southeast of Palu in Central Sulawesi.