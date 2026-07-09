CP seeks termination of three-airport high-speed rail contract

CP has sent a letter to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) requesting the termination of the high-speed rail contract linking three airports, citing its inability to obtain investment promotion from the Board of Investment (BOI). The matter is expected to be submitted to the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee for consideration by August.

Krungthep Turakij reported that a meeting of the SRT board on July 9, 2026, considered an agenda item on ways to resolve problems surrounding the high-speed rail project linking the three airports. The project is a public-private partnership between the SRT and Asia Era One Co Ltd, in which CP Group is the major shareholder.

Efforts to amend the joint investment contract began in 2021, after the Cabinet approved the principle of contract amendments on October 19, 2021, to mitigate the impact of Covid-19. The matter then entered negotiations between the contracting parties, but no conclusion had been reached despite passing through several governments.