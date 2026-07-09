Phuket teen Nene Royal transforms from shy girl to rock star on AGT

From Phuket night market to global spotlight

Nene’s AGT moment did not come out of nowhere. Before stepping onto one of the world’s biggest television stages, she had spent years building her confidence in Phuket, including busking at local markets.

For many people in Phuket, she is remembered as the young performer from Naka Weekend Market, where she played in front of shoppers, tourists and passers-by. That open-air setting became her training ground, helping her learn how to grab attention in a noisy, unpredictable crowd.

Time Out Thailand reported that she had been performing in Phuket markets before her AGT breakthrough, adding that Thailand had already been watching her rise through social media, TV appearances and music contests.

A self-taught guitarist from the age of six

Nene’s musical journey began when she picked up the guitar at the age of six. According to her official biography, she is largely self-taught, learning by ear from online videos before developing strong technical control, musical maturity and stage presence.

Her sound carries a strong rock influence, with expressive guitar lines, powerful vocals and explosive solos forming the centre of her performance style.

That background helps explain why her AGT audition stood out. She was not only covering a famous song; she was performing it as a young musician who had spent years shaping her own rock identity.

Thailand spotted her talent early

Long before America’s Got Talent, Nene had already made a name for herself in Thailand.

She appeared on the Thai talent programme Super 10, where she performed alongside professional artists. She also won second place at the Overdrive Guitar Contest in 2023, one of Thailand’s respected guitar competitions, and received an Outstanding Player award at the King Power Band Competition in 2025.

These achievements helped build her reputation as more than a viral young performer. She was already seen as a serious musician with strong live-performance ability.

More than three million followers

Nene entered AGT with a large fanbase already behind her. Her official biography says she has built a combined following of more than three million fans across social media platforms.

She is also listed as a featured artist with Enya Music and is currently working on original material for her debut EP, marking the next step in her move from young guitar prodigy to recording artist.

A Thai talent with global ambition

For Thai fans, Nene Royal’s AGT audition was more than a proud entertainment moment. It was the story of a quiet Phuket girl who taught herself guitar in childhood, sharpened her skills in local markets, climbed through Thai music contests and then walked onto an American stage with her father watching from the wings.

She may have begun the audition shyly, but by the time the final chord rang out, Nene had introduced herself to the world in the loudest possible way — as a young Thai rock artist ready for a much bigger stage.