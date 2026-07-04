Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in New York celebration

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs football star, have married in New York, according to an announcement from Swift’s publicist reported by Reuters.
The wedding celebration took place at Madison Square Garden, where giant screens outside the Manhattan arena displayed a message celebrating the newlyweds. The event drew heavy public attention and tight security around one of New York’s busiest transport hubs.
The ceremony was officiated by comedian Adam Sandler, described in the publicist’s statement as a friend of the couple. Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as “man of honour”, while Kelce’s brother, retired NFL player Jason Kelce, was best man.
The bride and groom wore outfits by Christian Dior, while Swift wore jewellery by Cartier, according to the statement. No official wedding photos were released.
Several celebrities were seen arriving at the venue, including Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Fallon, Abby Wambach, Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis and Ethan Hawke, as fans gathered outside despite sweltering temperatures in New York.
The celebration came at the start of a long US holiday weekend marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. US media reported that more than 1,000 guests had been invited to the event, Reuters said.
Swift and Kelce also announced through a publicist that they had donated US$26 million to several charities in New York and elsewhere during the week of the celebration.
The pair’s relationship began in 2023 after Kelce tried unsuccessfully to meet Swift backstage during her Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. He later spoke about the failed attempt on his podcast, a gesture that caught Swift’s attention.
Their relationship grew into one of the most closely followed celebrity stories in the United States, with the couple appearing together at Swift’s concerts, Chiefs games and on Saturday Night Live. They announced their engagement on Instagram in August 2025.
Swift, one of the world’s most successful musicians, has won 14 Grammy Awards and became a billionaire after her record-breaking global tour. Kelce is one of the NFL’s best-known players and helped the Kansas City Chiefs win three Super Bowls alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Source: Reuters