Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in New York celebration

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs football star, have married in New York, according to an announcement from Swift’s publicist reported by Reuters.

The wedding celebration took place at Madison Square Garden, where giant screens outside the Manhattan arena displayed a message celebrating the newlyweds. The event drew heavy public attention and tight security around one of New York’s busiest transport hubs.

The ceremony was officiated by comedian Adam Sandler, described in the publicist’s statement as a friend of the couple. Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as “man of honour”, while Kelce’s brother, retired NFL player Jason Kelce, was best man.

The bride and groom wore outfits by Christian Dior, while Swift wore jewellery by Cartier, according to the statement. No official wedding photos were released.

Several celebrities were seen arriving at the venue, including Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Fallon, Abby Wambach, Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis and Ethan Hawke, as fans gathered outside despite sweltering temperatures in New York.