WEF urges tourism to move beyond visitor numbers for sustainable growth

The global travel and tourism industry is entering a new era of growth, but destinations must move beyond measuring success only by visitor numbers and spending, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has warned.

In an article published on June 30, the WEF said the sector’s future appears strong by traditional economic measures, with travel and tourism projected to contribute US$16 trillion to global GDP by 2034 and support around 30 billion tourist visits annually.

However, the same growth is also creating new pressures for destinations. Many places are facing rising tensions between residents and tourists, growing strain on ecosystems, labour shortages, infrastructure constraints and greater vulnerability to climate, geopolitical and economic shocks.

The WEF said these challenges do not diminish the importance of tourism, but require a broader definition of success. Instead of focusing only on how to attract more visitors, the industry must ensure that growth creates lasting value for local communities, destinations and the natural systems on which tourism depends.