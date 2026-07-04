Thai dairy sector warns 183 tonnes of raw milk left unsold daily

Thailand’s dairy industry is facing a major turning point as a worsening raw-milk surplus puts pressure on cooperatives nationwide and threatens the livelihoods of dairy farmers.

The oversupply has left dairy cooperatives struggling with liquidity shortages, while farmers have been hit by reduced raw-milk purchases. Industry leaders fear that without urgent government support, many farmers could be forced out of the sector and several cooperatives may no longer be able to continue operating.





Nairit Chamle, chairman of the National Farmers Council, told Thansettakij that dairy cooperatives across Thailand were facing a severe raw-milk sales crisis, with the impact spreading through the supply chain.

He said the crisis was affecting:

Dairy farmers.

Animal-feed raw material sellers.

Animal-feed producers.

Related businesses across the dairy industry.

If the situation is allowed to drag on, more than 50 dairy cooperatives nationwide could face financial problems serious enough to threaten their survival, he warned.