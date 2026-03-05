DCFT urges commerce minister to halt milk powder imports amid raw milk glut

A reporter said that Dairy Cooperatives Federation of Thailand Limited (DCFT), led by Subin Pom-ocha, chairman of the federation, had gathered to submit a letter to the commerce minister, calling on the Ministry of Commerce to address raw milk prices.

Up to 15,000 farmers have been affected, with around 211 tonnes of raw milk going unpurchased per day for three months since January, with no buyers.

The group also raised related issues, including calls to delay milk-powder imports, saying these imports have affected raw-milk volumes.

They said import permissions allow milk powder to be priced lower than raw milk, prompting operators to switch to milk powder instead.

Subin said farmers are facing higher production costs and want relevant parties to ensure all raw milk from farmers is purchased first before importing milk powder.

At present, milk powder costs about THB12–13 per kilogram, while raw milk is THB23 (THB22.75 per kilogram as the announced reference price).

He said the group would today submit its demands to four bodies: (1) the Ministry of Commerce, (2) the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, (3) the Ministry of Public Health, and (4) the Bhumjaithai Party, reiterating its position that milk-powder imports should be delayed and farmers’ raw milk should be purchased first.