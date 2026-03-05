OR holds fuel prices as global oil rises, says supplies are sufficient nationwide

OR asked consumers to be confident that it has fully prepared its management plans, and reaffirmed that fuel supplies remain sufficient to meet demand through the nationwide PTT Station network.

However, OR urged consumers to follow updates only through the company’s official communication channels. Information about PTT Station can be followed via Facebook: PTT Station, or the LINE Official Account: @ORHappyLife, including the website: https://page.line.me/orhappylife.

Consumers can also contact the 1365 Contact Centre for more information.

At the same time, OR asked for the public’s cooperation in not believing information from unreliable sources and to rely on the company’s official channels for accurate and up-to-date updates.