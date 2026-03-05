OR holds fuel prices as global oil rises, says supplies are sufficient nationwide

Geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran conflict in the Middle East continue to weigh on global energy markets, driving world crude oil prices higher and increasing volatility in recent weeks. This is reflected in oil price charts showing a significant rise amid concerns over energy-supply risks.
However, domestically, PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) has confirmed it has not raised retail fuel prices, in an effort to ease the cost-of-living burden on the public. It also stressed that it is managing inventories and logistics closely to ensure service stations have sufficient supplies to meet nationwide demand.
M.L. Peekthong Thongyai, Chief Executive Officer of OR, said that amid international tensions pushing global oil prices higher, OR has been monitoring the situation continuously to assess any potential impact on the public and service users.
For now, OR will continue to keep retail fuel prices unchanged to help reduce consumers’ expenses, while closely tracking global market movements. It is also coordinating with relevant government agencies to ensure actions are appropriate and aligned with the overall national situation.
OR asked consumers to be confident that it has fully prepared its management plans, and reaffirmed that fuel supplies remain sufficient to meet demand through the nationwide PTT Station network.
However, OR urged consumers to follow updates only through the company’s official communication channels. Information about PTT Station can be followed via Facebook: PTT Station, or the LINE Official Account: @ORHappyLife, including the website: https://page.line.me/orhappylife.
Consumers can also contact the 1365 Contact Centre for more information.
At the same time, OR asked for the public’s cooperation in not believing information from unreliable sources and to rely on the company’s official channels for accurate and up-to-date updates.