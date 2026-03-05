Anutin calls urgent meeting on crude imports after Hormuz closure

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convened an urgent inter-agency meeting on Thursday (March 5) to assess Thailand’s domestic energy situation after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz raised concerns over crude oil imports.
Anutin said the meeting was called at short notice after the Hormuz closure began affecting Thailand’s crude import outlook. He said he had received briefings from Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas following a meeting the previous day, which indicated March was unlikely to be heavily affected at this stage—though figures suggested supply would begin to decline as the situation has rapidly escalated.
The prime minister said developments over Saturday, Sunday and Monday shifted quickly, making it necessary to set measures that would ensure confidence Thailand’s crude imports would not be disrupted. He noted Thailand currently imports crude roughly half from the Middle East and half from other sources, and asked officials to clearly identify where the remaining half is sourced.
Anutin said Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon and Phiphat have expertise in oil trading, and asked them to work together on steps to minimise the impact. He added that Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow is ready to coordinate with other regions to secure additional crude imports.
Those attending included Phiphat; Sihasak; Ekniti; Auttapol; Deputy Transport Minister Mallika Jiraphanwanich; Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council; Chatchai Bangchuad, secretary-general of the National Security Council; and Pakorn Nilprapunt, secretary-general of the Council of State, along with other relevant agencies.