Anutin calls urgent meeting on crude imports after Hormuz closure

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convened an urgent inter-agency meeting on Thursday (March 5) to assess Thailand’s domestic energy situation after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz raised concerns over crude oil imports.

Agencies brief PM as Middle East situation intensifies

Anutin said the meeting was called at short notice after the Hormuz closure began affecting Thailand’s crude import outlook. He said he had received briefings from Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas following a meeting the previous day, which indicated March was unlikely to be heavily affected at this stage—though figures suggested supply would begin to decline as the situation has rapidly escalated.