Iran attacks oil tanker in the Persian Gulf as UKMTO warns of spill risk

The UK navy reported that an explosion occurred in the northern Persian Gulf, causing an oil tanker to take on water and showing signs of an oil leak. The incident is the latest threat to commercial shipping amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the vessel’s captain reported hearing and seeing a powerful explosion on the port side, before a small boat sped away from the area.

Oil was also observed leaking from a cargo tank into the sea, which could have environmental impacts. UKMTO did not disclose the name of the vessel involved.