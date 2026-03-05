OCPB rolls out six measures to curb price gouging, hoarding

March 5, 2026 — Thailand’s Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) has approved six urgent measures to curb price gouging, hoarding and consumer exploitation as fighting in the Middle East intensifies and raises concerns over living costs.

Santi Piyatat, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, chaired an emergency meeting of the Consumer Protection Committee and ordered agencies to step up proactive monitoring of prices and services.

The OCPB said it will expand its hotline capacity by 10 additional lines to speed up complaint handling.

Emergency measures to protect consumers

The committee said the measures are being implemented under the Consumer Protection Act B.E. 2522 (1979), with integrated coordination with key agencies including the Department of Internal Trade, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and the Department of Tourism, to prevent unreasonable price hikes in goods and services.