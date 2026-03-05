OCPB rolls out six measures to curb price gouging, hoarding

March 5, 2026 — Thailand’s Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) has approved six urgent measures to curb price gouging, hoarding and consumer exploitation as fighting in the Middle East intensifies and raises concerns over living costs.
Santi Piyatat, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, chaired an emergency meeting of the Consumer Protection Committee and ordered agencies to step up proactive monitoring of prices and services.
The OCPB said it will expand its hotline capacity by 10 additional lines to speed up complaint handling.
Emergency measures to protect consumers
The committee said the measures are being implemented under the Consumer Protection Act B.E. 2522 (1979), with integrated coordination with key agencies including the Department of Internal Trade, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and the Department of Tourism, to prevent unreasonable price hikes in goods and services.
The six measures approved were:
1. Expand complaint channels: add 10 hotline lines to accelerate consumer assistance.
2. Tighten inspections at sales points: increase field checks of labels for essential goods such as bagged rice and LPG cylinders, and enforce the dormitory/residential electricity tariff cap of no more than 4.88 baht per unit.
3. Support cash payments: ask retailers not to refuse cash, to ensure access if networks or electricity are disrupted during the crisis.
4. Safer online shopping: encourage consumers to buy via platforms registered with the OCPB as a “direct market” only — especially for gold and jewellery.
5. Stricter oversight of gold prices: work with the Department of Internal Trade to check gold-labelling compliance and crack down on price manipulation.
6. Consumer-rights campaign: step up public communications so people understand their rights to accurate information and safety when purchasing goods.
Nationwide enforcement with provincial networks
Beyond these steps, the committee approved an integrated enforcement plan that pushes implementation to local authorities nationwide.
It will coordinate with provincial governors, who chair provincial consumer protection sub-committees, and work through Damrongdhama centres, Pattaya City and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration channels covering all 50 districts of Bangkok.
Agencies in all 76 provinces were instructed to enforce the six measures strictly and consider adding local hotline capacity where appropriate.
Santi said that if consumers suffer harm, the OCPB stands ready to use its legal powers to mediate disputes, close cases or pursue litigation on consumers’ behalf to ensure maximum fairness.
Contact channels for complaints
OCPB hotline: 1166 (or any special emergency number announced)
Website: ocpb.go.th