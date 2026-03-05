Thailand has up to 95 days of oil cover as government readies backup measures, minister says

He added that as refinery output currently exceeds domestic consumption, the export suspension may require refineries to adjust production so traders can hold larger reserves.

Diesel price capped at 29.94 baht per litre for 15 days

On prices, Auttapol said the government will keep diesel capped at 29.94 baht per litre for 15 days, using the Oil Fuel Fund mechanism. Gasoline prices are also receiving partial support through the same fund. After the 15-day period, the government will reassess the situation and consider what additional mechanisms may be needed, depending on whether fighting remains protracted.

Alternative supply plans and power backstops

Auttapol said Thailand is seeking additional energy supplies from the United States, Africa and Malaysia, and that the Energy Regulatory Commission has approved procurement from alternative sources, with PTT expected to be able to confirm orders within next week.

For natural gas—used mainly for power generation—he said 50–60% is transported by pipeline, with the remainder imported as LNG from Qatar, where shipping is currently a concern. However, he said the government is preparing alternatives, including increased hydropower imports from Laos and gas from the Thailand–Malaysia Joint Development Area (JDA), with conclusions expected soon. He insisted Thailand would not face shortages of oil, gas or electricity.