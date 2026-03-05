Aerothai maps flight routes to avoid risk zones amid war fallout

Thailand’s air navigation service provider, Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai), is adjusting flight routes and strengthening air-traffic management to help airlines avoid high-risk areas as Middle East tensions disrupt international airspace.

Deputy Transport Minister Mallika Jirapanwanich said she instructed Aerothai to closely monitor developments in the Middle East, which are affecting air transport widely, and to support airlines in planning routes in advance to avoid risk zones.

After visiting the air-traffic control towers in Trang and Krabi, she also told Aerothai to coordinate closely with relevant agencies to adapt air-traffic management as required by international airspace restrictions.

She said Aerothai was also tasked with improving the efficiency of air-traffic services so airports can handle flight volumes at full capacity.

Mallika added that Aerothai should accelerate upgrades to navigational aid systems and strengthen air traffic flow management to reduce delays, while ensuring the highest safety standards.

The improvements, she said, would support tourism in Trang and Krabi by helping stimulate economic activity and growth.

Surachai Nuprom, Aerothai’s deputy president and acting president, said the agency has stepped up monitoring and preparedness measures in response to the Middle East conflict.

He said Aerothai has implemented Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) measures to manage air traffic volumes appropriately, working with aviation agencies domestically and internationally.

It has also drawn up staffing contingency plans to cope with abnormal situations.