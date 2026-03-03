Middle East skies reopen as Etihad, Emirates resume limited flights

Emirates said its immediate priority is to ensure passengers with prior reservations can travel as soon as possible. The airline will contact passengers allocated seats on these limited flights directly.

It also issued a strict warning telling passengers not to travel to the airport until they have received a new travel confirmation from the airline, in order to reduce crowding and maintain safety at airports that are still in the process of restoring services.

Other flights, beyond those notified on a case-by-case basis, will remain suspended until further notice. Emirates said it is working to restore normal travel as quickly as possible, while security measures remain at the highest level across the region.

The limited return of operations by the two major Middle Eastern airlines is a significant move to help clear stranded passengers from the regional conflict disruption — but it is not a return to normal flight operations.

Most services currently operating are largely special flights requiring individual approvals, rather than a full return to scheduled timetables, including:

Repositioning flights — moving aircraft to different locations

— moving aircraft to different locations Cargo flights — freight-only, with no passengers

— freight-only, with no passengers Repatriation flights — transporting stranded passengers back to their home countries

Why are airlines unable to resume full operations yet?

Airlines cannot yet resume full operations because countries surrounding Abu Dhabi are still keeping their airspace closed or restricting flights amid heightened regional tensions.

International media reports that Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates (which remains partially closed) are among those still fully or partly shut.

As a result, flight routes remain unstable and are being adjusted minute by minute.