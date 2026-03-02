Etihad halts all flights as Middle East crisis strands Thai Umrah pilgrims

Developments in the escalating tensions in the Middle East, following fighting between Iran and Israel on Monday (March 2), have severely disrupted commercial flight routes, particularly affecting Thai Muslim pilgrims travelling to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia.
Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has issued an urgent notice suspending all flights into and out of Abu Dhabi, initially until 2am on Monday (local time).
The move follows the closure of airspace across nearly the entire Arabian Gulf area on safety grounds, leaving flights bound for Bangkok (BKK) postponed indefinitely.
Masari Wani, one of those affected and currently stranded at Abu Dhabi Airport, said on social media that the pilgrim group is being looked after by the airline, with shuttle buses arranged to take them to a hotel in Abu Dhabi while they await further updates.
“Everyone is fine right now, resting and eating at the hotel. Everything is as Allah has decreed. All we can do is make dua (prayers) for the airspace to reopen as soon as possible, and for everyone to remain safe,” Masari said.
At Suvarnabhumi Airport, meanwhile, many Umrah pilgrims who were preparing to travel to Saudi Arabia have been left stranded inside the terminal after several airlines announced cancellations or rerouted flights to avoid the conflict zone.
The disruption has heightened anxiety among relatives in Thailand’s southern border provinces.
A source at a pilgrimage tour operator in the South said it is coordinating closely with the embassy and relevant agencies to assess the situation day by day.
The main concern is that if the disruption drags on, it could lead to additional costs and complicate visa arrangements for the pilgrim groups.