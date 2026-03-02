Etihad halts all flights as Middle East crisis strands Thai Umrah pilgrims

Developments in the escalating tensions in the Middle East, following fighting between Iran and Israel on Monday (March 2), have severely disrupted commercial flight routes, particularly affecting Thai Muslim pilgrims travelling to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has issued an urgent notice suspending all flights into and out of Abu Dhabi, initially until 2am on Monday (local time).

The move follows the closure of airspace across nearly the entire Arabian Gulf area on safety grounds, leaving flights bound for Bangkok (BKK) postponed indefinitely.