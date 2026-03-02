Middle East Tensions Rattle Markets as Oil and Gold Surge on Regional Conflict Fears

Thai financial analysts warn of prolonged volatility in commodities and risk assets as geopolitical uncertainty grips global markets following the escalation of Middle East conflict.

Global markets on Monday under pressure as the intensifying conflict in the Middle East sent commodity prices sharply higher, though analysts cautioned that the sell-off had yet to escalate into outright panic.

Dr Kobsak Pootrakool, deputy managing director of Bangkok Bank and chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations (FETCO), noted in a social media post on 2 March that early trading had not yet triggered the kind of widespread alarm seen in previous geopolitical crises.

Japan's Nikkei 225 led declines with a fall of 2.2 per cent, while European equity futures tracked similar losses. Markets in Australia and New Zealand saw more modest declines of around 1 per cent.

Commodity markets, however, told a different story. Oil prices surged 7.4 per cent, gold climbed 2.6 per cent to approach $5,400 per ounce, and silver also gained 2 per cent.

"This story is far from over," Dr Kobsak wrote. "The fighting in the Middle East will continue for some time, and the impact on various assets — particularly oil and energy — will persist."

SET Index Closes Lower Amid Geopolitical Headwinds

The Stock Exchange of Thailand took a sharp hit on 2 March, as the SET Index plunged by over 3% to close at 1,466.51. The 61.75-point drop reflects heightened investor anxiety amid the escalating Middle East crisis.

Tourism and hospital stocks bore the brunt of the decline, weighed down by fears that the Middle East conflict would deter regional travellers, while oil-related stocks moved in the opposite direction, buoyed by surging crude prices.

