Oil jumps 13% at the open as Middle East war intensifies, stocks slip

Crude oil prices jumped more than 10% on Monday, surging about 13% at the market open as the escalating war in the Middle East rattled global markets. US stock index futures opened sharply lower, while gold climbed alongside oil as investors moved into perceived safe havens.

Bloomberg’s morning market wrap (March 2, 2026) said S&P 500 futures fell nearly 1% at the open and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 1.2%. Australian equities also opened lower as traders fled risk.

Brent crude surged 13% to around $82 a barrel in early trading. Gold rose 1.6%.

The US dollar jumped, while the Swiss franc edged higher against other major currencies in early dealings. The Australian dollar led declines among risk-sensitive currencies. Australian and New Zealand government bonds rose as each market opened.