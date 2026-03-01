Thailand's Foreign Ministry Puts 110,000 Nationals on Alert as Middle East Crisis Deepens

Bangkok activates Middle East "War Room" and prepares evacuation plans as regional tensions spiral following Israeli and US strikes on Iran.

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs convened an urgent press conference on Sunday evening to address the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the Middle East, following Israeli air strikes on Tehran, retaliatory Iranian missile attacks on American military installations across the Gulf, and the confirmed death of Iran's Supreme Leader.

Panidone Pachimsawat, deputy director-general of the Department of Information and acting spokesman for the Ministry, told reporters that the Thai government is "closely monitoring the situation with grave concern" and has activated a dedicated emergency operations centre — dubbed the "War Room" — to track developments around the clock.

"Overall, the situation remains highly sensitive and continues to be a source of great concern for Thailand," Panidone said.

How the Crisis Unfolded

On the afternoon of Saturday, 28 February, Israel launched air strikes against key targets in Tehran and other Iranian cities. United States forces conducted joint air operations on the same day.

Iran responded swiftly, firing retaliatory missiles at American naval and air bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and parts of Iraq.

Compounding the geopolitical shock, Iranian state media confirmed that the country's Supreme Leader passed away at his residence on the morning of 28 February while performing his official duties — a development that adds profound uncertainty to an already volatile situation.

