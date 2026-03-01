Anutin calls NSC meeting on Gulf conflict fallout, evacuation plans for Thais in Iran

Background: US-Israeli strikes and escalation risks

The conflict intensified on February 28, 2026, when Israel said it launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran, with US military action accompanying the strikes, according to Reuters. Reuters reported the assault was coordinated between the US and Israel and followed months of planning.

Reuters also reported that the strikes targeted a range of Iranian sites and leadership-linked targets, prompting Iranian retaliation across the region and raising fears of wider escalation and disruption to key energy routes.

Air Force aircraft, charter flights and third-country routes

Anutin said aircraft availability should not be a problem, but using Royal Thai Air Force aircraft may require multiple refuelling stops. Authorities are therefore also considering alternatives such as charter flights to bring Thai nationals back as quickly as possible.

He added that where airspace closures prevent direct travel, officials will reassess options, including evacuating Thai nationals to a third country before arranging their return to Thailand.

“Ready at all times” to bring people home

Anutin said the crucial factor is access to destination countries and how quickly Thailand can operate safely. He said several Air Force aircraft have already been readied, and the government is coordinating with the Foreign Ministry and the Transport Ministry to explore the most effective flight arrangements, including whether direct flights can be arranged under government flight permissions.

He said the Thai government will pursue every possible option to ensure Thai nationals are kept as safe as possible and will bring them home if they wish to return.

Economic contingency planning assigned to Finance Minister

Asked about economic preparedness, Anutin said he has assigned Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, to prepare for all scenarios, as Thailand would inevitably face impacts on the cost of living, oil prices and other energy costs. The government, he said, must find ways to minimise the impact on the public.

Over 70,000 Thais reported in Iran and Dubai

Anutin said the Ministry of Labour reported Thai nationals in Iran and Dubai totalling more than 70,000, including around 7,700 in Iran. He urged the public to follow further details from the relevant ministries.

Advice for Thai nationals who choose to stay

Asked what he would like to say to Thais who do not want to return at this time, Anutin said countries have measures to protect citizens and foreign nationals. He urged Thai nationals to closely monitor updates and strictly follow official guidance from Thai authorities and local officials.