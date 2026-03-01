IRGC prepares ‘most violent’ operation in history amid Iran leadership vacuum

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it was preparing to launch what it described as “the most violent operation in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces” at 9.50am on Sunday (March 1).

It said the strikes would target Israeli and US bases and would begin within minutes.

The announcement came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, heightening concerns about the risk of a wider conflict that could affect security, energy markets and the global economy.