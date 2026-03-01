Dubai airport, iconic Burj Al Arab hotel damaged in Iranian missile strikes

Dubai’s media office said early Sunday that four people were injured at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

In a post on X, it said a concourse at DXB suffered minor damage in an incident that was “quickly contained”, without providing further details.

The media office later reported that a drone had been intercepted and that falling debris sparked a small fire on the outer facade of the Burj Al Arab.

The sail-shaped hotel, opened in 1999 on an artificial island off Jumeirah Beach, is one of Dubai’s most recognisable symbols, reflecting the emirate’s long-running push to project luxury on a global scale.

Separately, a fire broke out on Saturday near another hotel on the man-made Palm Jumeirah Island.