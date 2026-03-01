Energy Ministry: Thailand has 61 days of oil reserves amid Iran war fears

Energy Ministry says supplies remain secure

The Energy Ministry on Sunday expressed confidence that the ongoing war involving Iran, the United States and its ally Israel will not cause an oil shortage in Thailand, saying the country has reserves that can last 61 days and contingency plans in place.

The assurance was given by Weerapat Kiartfuangfoo, a day after a joint US-Israel assault on Iran began on Saturday.

Strait of Hormuz risks in focus

Weerapat said the ministry was closely monitoring the conflict amid concerns Iran could close the Strait of Hormuz, which would affect about 20% of global oil supply.