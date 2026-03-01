Obituary: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Revolutionary Architect of Modern Iran

Born in the shadow of the Imam Reza Shrine, the man who steered Iran through four decades of defiance leaves a legacy of absolute power and regional conflict.

The death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on 28 February 2026, following a joint US-Israeli military strike, brings to an end one of the most consequential and controversial political lives of the 21st century.

As the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic for 36 years, Khamenei was the final arbiter of Iran's domestic, military, and nuclear policies.

Early Life and Theological Roots

Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei was born on 19 April 1939 in the holy city of Mashhad, in north-eastern Iran. The second of eight children, he was raised in a family of modest means; his father, Ayatollah Sayyid Javad Khamenei, was a traditional religious scholar of Azeri descent.

His education began at a traditional maktab before he progressed to the theological seminaries of Mashhad and, later, the prestigious centres of learning in Najaf and Qom.

It was in Qom during the early 1960s that he became a devoted student and confidant of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the future father of the 1979 Revolution.

The Revolutionary Firebrand

Khamenei’s political awakening was defined by his fierce opposition to the pro-Western monarchy of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Between 1963 and 1978, he was arrested at least six times by the Shah’s intelligence service, SAVAK, and spent significant periods in internal exile.

These years of imprisonment and clandestine activism cemented his ideological commitment to Velayat-e Faqih (the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist).

