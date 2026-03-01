Suvarnabhumi deploys staff to assist passengers after Middle East flight cancellations

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) has mobilised staff to assist passengers from eight airlines after flights were cancelled due to the Israel–Iran situation.
On the night of February 28, 2026, Suvarnabhumi Airport deployed staff to support and facilitate passengers affected by unrest related to the Israel–Iran situation. Eight airlines were impacted: EL AL Israel Airlines, Air Arabia, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Gulf Air, Arkia Israel Inland Airlines, and Kuwait Airways.
A total of 16 flights were cancelled—14 outbound and 2 inbound.
As of this morning (March 1, 2026 at 6.48am), World2Fly reported an additional cancellation. The total number of cancelled flights has now risen to 32, comprising 16 outbound and 16 inbound flights. Measures have been put in place to mitigate impacts and ensure appropriate passenger care.
Suvarnabhumi Airport has set up staffed information points to provide assistance, prepared drinking water for passengers waiting to check in, and arranged sufficient space to accommodate travellers. Temporary additional waiting areas have also been added, with extra seating installed at two locations on Level 2 of the arrivals terminal, near Door 1 and Door 10.
The airport is also coordinating closely with airlines to jointly manage flight operations and ensure passenger support runs smoothly.
Initially, airlines arranged accommodation for passengers whose flights were cancelled, as appropriate. As a result, there were no outbound passengers stranded at the airport.
Passengers planning to travel to countries in the Middle East region or nearby areas are advised to check flight status closely with their airline via the following channels:
For further information on Suvarnabhumi Airport services, passengers can contact the AOT Contact Center on 1722, available 24 hours a day.