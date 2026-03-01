Suvarnabhumi deploys staff to assist passengers after Middle East flight cancellations

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) has mobilised staff to assist passengers from eight airlines after flights were cancelled due to the Israel–Iran situation.

On the night of February 28, 2026, Suvarnabhumi Airport deployed staff to support and facilitate passengers affected by unrest related to the Israel–Iran situation. Eight airlines were impacted: EL AL Israel Airlines, Air Arabia, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Gulf Air, Arkia Israel Inland Airlines, and Kuwait Airways.

A total of 16 flights were cancelled—14 outbound and 2 inbound.