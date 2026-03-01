US sends reinforcements as Pentagon plans weeks-long Iran operation

SUNDAY, MARCH 01, 2026

An intelligence report dated March 1, 2026 says the campaign would unfold in phased strikes with battle-damage assessments, targeting Iran’s nuclear and security infrastructure as US forces surge into the region.

  • The Pentagon is preparing for a weeks-long military operation against Iran, planned as a sustained campaign to dismantle its security and nuclear infrastructure.
  • The US is sending significant reinforcements to the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, over 40 additional fighter aircraft, and guided-missile destroyers, in the largest buildup since 2003.
  • The operation, planned with Israel and other allies, aims to destroy targets including nuclear facilities, IRGC command centers, and air-defense systems to eliminate Iran's missile and nuclear capabilities.

Latest intelligence reporting as of Sunday (March 1) indicates that the US Department of Defence (the Pentagon) is preparing for a military operation against Iran that could last several weeks.

This would mark a strategic shift from a brief, limited strike to a systematic campaign aimed at dismantling Iran’s security and nuclear infrastructure.

Sources from Reuters and CNN report that the strike plan, codenamed “Operation Epic Fury,” would not be a matter of a few hours, but an escalating series of strikes, alternating with pauses for Battle Damage Assessment, to ensure key targets are destroyed.

Largest build-up since 2003

The United States has begun a major deployment of personnel and military hardware into the Middle East, which analysts view as the largest force build-up since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

  • Aircraft carriers: The Pentagon has ordered two aircraft carriers, USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford, to operate in the area to support sustained air operations.
  • Air power: More than 40 additional fighter aircraft have reportedly been deployed, including F-22 squadrons and strategic bombers to bases in the region.
  • Naval capability: Guided-missile destroyers equipped with Tomahawk missiles are positioned and ready to strike targets deep inside Iranian territory.

Trump insists it will continue “for as long as necessary”

President Donald Trump said the operation would continue “for as long as necessary,” to permanently eliminate the Tehran government’s missile and nuclear capabilities.

A senior official told the media that the operation has been jointly planned for months by the United States, Israel and certain Arab allies to prepare for an expected severe Iranian retaliation.

The primary targets are not limited to nuclear facilities, but also include Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) command centres, drone stockpiles, and nationwide air-defence systems.

Operation Timeline

  • February 2026: Initial buildup and deployment of aircraft carriers into the Middle East
  • February 28, 2026: First wave of strikes begins under “Epic Fury” (United States) and “Roaring Lion” (Israel)
  • March 1, 2026: An additional 40 fighter aircraft reportedly deployed, reinforcing sustained strikes
  • Long-term plan: Sustained operations over multiple weeks, focusing on dismantling the full security infrastructure
