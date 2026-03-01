US sends reinforcements as Pentagon plans weeks-long Iran operation

Latest intelligence reporting as of Sunday (March 1) indicates that the US Department of Defence (the Pentagon) is preparing for a military operation against Iran that could last several weeks.
This would mark a strategic shift from a brief, limited strike to a systematic campaign aimed at dismantling Iran’s security and nuclear infrastructure.
Sources from Reuters and CNN report that the strike plan, codenamed “Operation Epic Fury,” would not be a matter of a few hours, but an escalating series of strikes, alternating with pauses for Battle Damage Assessment, to ensure key targets are destroyed.
The United States has begun a major deployment of personnel and military hardware into the Middle East, which analysts view as the largest force build-up since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
President Donald Trump said the operation would continue “for as long as necessary,” to permanently eliminate the Tehran government’s missile and nuclear capabilities.
A senior official told the media that the operation has been jointly planned for months by the United States, Israel and certain Arab allies to prepare for an expected severe Iranian retaliation.
The primary targets are not limited to nuclear facilities, but also include Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) command centres, drone stockpiles, and nationwide air-defence systems.