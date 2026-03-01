US sends reinforcements as Pentagon plans weeks-long Iran operation

Latest intelligence reporting as of Sunday (March 1) indicates that the US Department of Defence (the Pentagon) is preparing for a military operation against Iran that could last several weeks.

This would mark a strategic shift from a brief, limited strike to a systematic campaign aimed at dismantling Iran’s security and nuclear infrastructure.

Sources from Reuters and CNN report that the strike plan, codenamed “Operation Epic Fury,” would not be a matter of a few hours, but an escalating series of strikes, alternating with pauses for Battle Damage Assessment, to ensure key targets are destroyed.