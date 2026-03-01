China urges immediate ceasefire after US-Israel strikes on Iran

In a statement issued on Saturday (February 28), a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Beijing was “highly concerned” about the attacks, calling for an “immediate cessation of military operations” to prevent tensions from worsening.

China also urged a return to dialogue and negotiations, saying this was necessary to protect peace and stability in the region.

The US and Israel began hitting targets across Iran on Saturday, while US President Donald Trump called on Iranians to overthrow their government, raising fears the conflict could spread across the oil-rich Middle East.

China’s relationship with Iran is economically uneven.

Beijing makes up roughly a third of Iran’s trade, while Iran accounts for less than 1% of global commerce for the world’s second-largest economy, according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

China is also estimated to buy about 90% of Iran’s oil exports despite US sanctions, yet Iran remains an energy supplier that China could, in theory, replace.

Still, China faces exposure through regional shipping routes.

Around a third of China’s crude oil supply is carried by vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow channel beside Iran that links the Persian Gulf to open seas.