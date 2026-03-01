Royal Thai Embassy in Amman warns Thais in Jordan and Iraq as Middle East tensions flare

SUNDAY, MARCH 01, 2026

Thais in Jordan and Iraq are urged to stay alert, avoid border areas and rely on official updates, with emergency contact channels provided by the embassy.

  • The Royal Thai Embassy in Amman issued the warning due to escalating tensions and potential for wider conflict following a reported attack on Iran.
  • Thai nationals in Jordan and Iraq are advised to exercise increased caution, follow local security alerts, and take shelter if they observe suspicious aerial activity.
  • The advisory specifically warns against travel to border areas, including Jordan's borders with Israel, Iraq, Syria, and Palestine, and Iraq's border with Iran.
  • Emergency contact information for the embassy has been provided for Thai nationals in need of assistance.

Announcement of the Royal Thai Embassy in Amman No. 1: Guidance for Thai nationals during the conflict situation between Israel and the United States and Iran on February 28, as reported in the news of attacks on Tehran, Iran.

Following reports of an attack on Tehran, Iran, by Israel and the United States in the morning of February 28, and forecasts that the level of conflict may increase due to Iran’s retaliation, with a possibility that the violence may spread across the Middle East region,the Royal Thai Embassy would like to inform Thai nationals to exercise increased caution in daily life and to follow the advice of the security authorities of Jordan and Iraq, as follows:

When you observe suspicious objects in the sky, please:

  1. Stay indoors. Keep away from windows, rooftops, and balconies.
  2. If you are driving, try to pull over safely and wait inside the vehicle without panic.
  3. If you encounter missile debris that has fallen on the ground, avoid the incident area.

Please avoid following and sharing rumours.

The public should primarily follow official alerts issued by the authorities of Jordan and Iraq.

Thai nationals in Jordan are advised to avoid travelling to border areas between Jordan and (1) Israel, (2) Iraq, (3) Syria, and (4) Palestine.

Thai nationals in Iraq are advised to avoid travelling to the border area between Iraq and Iran.

In case of emergency, you may contact the Embassy at +962 777 555 050, or via Facebook: Royal Thai Embassy in Amman (https://www.facebook.com/RTEamman), as well as the Embassy’s Line and WhatsApp groups.

This announcement is hereby issued for general information.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Amman.

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy