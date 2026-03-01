Royal Thai Embassy in Amman warns Thais in Jordan and Iraq as Middle East tensions flare

Announcement of the Royal Thai Embassy in Amman No. 1: Guidance for Thai nationals during the conflict situation between Israel and the United States and Iran on February 28, as reported in the news of attacks on Tehran, Iran.
Following reports of an attack on Tehran, Iran, by Israel and the United States in the morning of February 28, and forecasts that the level of conflict may increase due to Iran’s retaliation, with a possibility that the violence may spread across the Middle East region,the Royal Thai Embassy would like to inform Thai nationals to exercise increased caution in daily life and to follow the advice of the security authorities of Jordan and Iraq, as follows:
Please avoid following and sharing rumours.
The public should primarily follow official alerts issued by the authorities of Jordan and Iraq.
Thai nationals in Jordan are advised to avoid travelling to border areas between Jordan and (1) Israel, (2) Iraq, (3) Syria, and (4) Palestine.
Thai nationals in Iraq are advised to avoid travelling to the border area between Iraq and Iran.
In case of emergency, you may contact the Embassy at +962 777 555 050, or via Facebook: Royal Thai Embassy in Amman (https://www.facebook.com/RTEamman), as well as the Embassy’s Line and WhatsApp groups.
This announcement is hereby issued for general information.
The Royal Thai Embassy in Amman.