Royal Thai Embassy in Amman warns Thais in Jordan and Iraq as Middle East tensions flare

Announcement of the Royal Thai Embassy in Amman No. 1: Guidance for Thai nationals during the conflict situation between Israel and the United States and Iran on February 28, as reported in the news of attacks on Tehran, Iran.

Following reports of an attack on Tehran, Iran, by Israel and the United States in the morning of February 28, and forecasts that the level of conflict may increase due to Iran’s retaliation, with a possibility that the violence may spread across the Middle East region,the Royal Thai Embassy would like to inform Thai nationals to exercise increased caution in daily life and to follow the advice of the security authorities of Jordan and Iraq, as follows: