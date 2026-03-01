Indonesia’s president willing to travel to Tehran to mediate US–Iran talks

Indonesia deeply regrets the failure of negotiations between the US and Iran, which has resulted in military escalation in the Middle East.
Indonesia calls on all parties to exercise restraint and to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy.
Indonesia re-emphasizes the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country and resolving differences through peaceful means.
The Government of Indonesia, particularly the President of the Republic of Indonesia, expresses his readiness to facilitate dialogue to re-establish a conducive security condition and if agreed by both parties, the President of Indonesia is willing to travel to Tehran to conduct mediation.
The increasing tensions in the Middle East has the potential to disrupt regional stability as well as world peace and security.
Indonesian citizens in the affected areas are to remain calm, alert, follow the instructions of local authorities, and maintain communication with the nearest Indonesian Embassy.