Passengers urged to check travel plans as Middle East airspace closures disrupt flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) wishes to warn the public and passengers about the current military tensions between Israel and Iran.
Both sides have launched air strikes and retaliatory missile attacks, prompting several countries in the Middle East to close their airspace or impose flight restrictions to safeguard civil aviation.
The Israeli government has announced the closure of its airspace to all civil flights and has asked the public to avoid travelling to airports within the country until further notice.
Iranian authorities have also closed the nationwide airspace as a security measure.
Similarly, several countries in the region have announced the closure of, or reduced use of, their airspace due to the conflict rapidly intensifying.
In addition, there are reports that other countries in the region, such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait, have partially closed their airspace as a preventive measure to address security risks.
This may affect flight routes connecting Europe, Asia, and the Asia–Pacific.
As a result, many airlines have had to reroute flights to avoid high-risk areas.
This has reduced air traffic in the region and may affect international flights that normally transit Middle Eastern airspace.
Passengers planning to travel during this period, especially on routes to Europe or the Middle East, or those requiring transit in third countries- should closely monitor updates from their airline and check flight status before every departure.
CAAT advises passengers to check their initial entitlements from the airline, as transit countries may not have passenger protection laws equivalent to those in Thailand.
However, passengers departing from Thailand are protected under relevant regulations, such as the right to care and assistance in cases of flight delays or cancellations.
To ensure full protection of passenger rights, if passengers experience service-related issues, they may submit a complaint via: complaint.caat.or.th
CAAT will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with security agencies and airlines to assess potential impacts on Thai passengers, oversee aviation safety closely, and provide periodic updates to the public as appropriate.