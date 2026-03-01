Passengers urged to check travel plans as Middle East airspace closures disrupt flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) wishes to warn the public and passengers about the current military tensions between Israel and Iran.

Both sides have launched air strikes and retaliatory missile attacks, prompting several countries in the Middle East to close their airspace or impose flight restrictions to safeguard civil aviation.

The Israeli government has announced the closure of its airspace to all civil flights and has asked the public to avoid travelling to airports within the country until further notice.

Iranian authorities have also closed the nationwide airspace as a security measure.

Similarly, several countries in the region have announced the closure of, or reduced use of, their airspace due to the conflict rapidly intensifying.

In addition, there are reports that other countries in the region, such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait, have partially closed their airspace as a preventive measure to address security risks.

This may affect flight routes connecting Europe, Asia, and the Asia–Pacific.