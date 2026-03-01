Gold Traders Association eyes special gold price; up over 1,000 baht per baht-weight

Jitti Tangsithpakdi, president of the Gold Traders Association, told Thansettakij that Sunday (March 1), the association may need to announce an adjustment to domestic gold buying and selling prices, despite the market normally being closed on Saturdays and Sundays, after global gold prices have already risen by more than US$100 per ounce.

This follows a fresh surge in tensions in the Middle East after Israel launched an attack on Tehran, Iran’s capital, yesterday (February 28, 2026), amid an unresolved dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme.