Gold nears one-month high as geopolitics and softer yields lift demand

Gold prices climbed close to a one-month peak on Friday, February 27, 2026, and were on track for a seventh consecutive monthly gain, supported by heightened geopolitical tension after the U.S. and Iran extended nuclear talks. Softer U.S. Treasury yields also helped by making non-yielding bullion more attractive.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $5,230.56 an ounce as of 1:38pm ET (18:38 GMT), after earlier hitting its highest level since January 30. The metal has gained 7.6% so far in February. U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up 1% at $5,247.90.

“There’s a lot of concern about geopolitics right now — everything is set up for a high chance of military action this weekend,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures, describing a risk-off shift into safe-haven assets.