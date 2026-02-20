Gold steady near $4,979 as U.S.-Iran tensions, PCE inflation data eyed

Global gold prices were steady overnight as investors weighed U.S.-Iran tensions and focused on inflation data. The gold market continued to move within a narrow range, waiting for other factors to guide direction.

Reuters reported that gold prices were little changed on Thursday (February 19, 2026) as investors assessed the heightened tensions between the United States and Iran. Meanwhile, lower U.S. initial jobless claims suggested stability in the labour market ahead of inflation data due later this week.

Spot gold was unchanged at $4,979.18 per ounce at 1:31pm U.S. Eastern time (18:31 GMT). U.S. gold futures (April delivery) closed 0.2% lower at $4,997.40.