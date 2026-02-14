US military preparing for potential weeks-long operations against Iran, say officials

The US military is preparing for the possibility of extended operations lasting weeks against Iran, if President Donald Trump orders an attack, according to two US officials speaking to Reuters. This raises the stakes significantly in the ongoing diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the planning, highlighted that the operations could be far more extensive than previous encounters between the two nations.

US and Iranian diplomats held talks in Oman last week to try to revive diplomacy over Iran's nuclear programme, following Trump’s military buildup in the region, which had raised concerns about a potential military escalation.

On Friday, US officials confirmed that the Pentagon was sending an additional aircraft carrier to the Middle East, along with thousands more troops, fighter aircraft, guided-missile destroyers, and other military assets capable of launching and defending against attacks.

Speaking to US troops at a base in North Carolina, Trump said that making a deal with Iran had “been difficult,” adding, “Sometimes you have to have fear. That’s the only thing that really will get the situation taken care of.”

When asked about the potential for sustained military operations, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said: "President Trump has all options on the table with regard to Iran. He listens to a variety of perspectives on any given issue, but makes the final decision based on what is best for our country and national security."

The Pentagon declined to comment on the matter.