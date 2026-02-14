US military preparing for potential weeks-long operations against Iran, say officials

The US military is preparing for the possibility of extended operations lasting weeks against Iran, if President Donald Trump orders an attack, according to two US officials speaking to Reuters. This raises the stakes significantly in the ongoing diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the planning, highlighted that the operations could be far more extensive than previous encounters between the two nations.
US and Iranian diplomats held talks in Oman last week to try to revive diplomacy over Iran's nuclear programme, following Trump’s military buildup in the region, which had raised concerns about a potential military escalation.
On Friday, US officials confirmed that the Pentagon was sending an additional aircraft carrier to the Middle East, along with thousands more troops, fighter aircraft, guided-missile destroyers, and other military assets capable of launching and defending against attacks.
Speaking to US troops at a base in North Carolina, Trump said that making a deal with Iran had “been difficult,” adding, “Sometimes you have to have fear. That’s the only thing that really will get the situation taken care of.”
When asked about the potential for sustained military operations, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said: "President Trump has all options on the table with regard to Iran. He listens to a variety of perspectives on any given issue, but makes the final decision based on what is best for our country and national security."
The Pentagon declined to comment on the matter.
Last year, the US sent two aircraft carriers to the region and carried out airstrikes against Iranian nuclear sites, including the “Midnight Hammer” operation in June 2025, where stealth bombers were used to strike Iranian nuclear facilities. In retaliation, Iran staged a limited strike on a US base in Qatar.
However, the planning for the current situation is more intricate, according to the US officials. In a prolonged campaign, the US could target not only Iran's nuclear infrastructure but also state and security facilities, one of the officials revealed, though they did not provide specifics.
Experts have warned that the risks to US forces would be much higher in such an operation, as Iran possesses a formidable missile arsenal. Furthermore, retaliatory strikes by Iran would significantly increase the likelihood of a wider regional conflict.
The White House and Pentagon did not respond to questions about the risks of retaliatory actions or regional escalation.
Trump has repeatedly threatened to bomb Iran over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, as well as its crackdown on domestic dissent. On Thursday, he warned that the alternative to a diplomatic resolution would be “very traumatic, very traumatic.”
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have made it clear that if Iranian territory is struck, they would retaliate against any US military base in the region. The US maintains military bases throughout the Middle East, including in Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE, and Turkey.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Trump in Washington on Wednesday, emphasising that any agreement with Iran must include provisions that are vital to Israel’s security.
While Iran has stated it is ready to discuss limitations on its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, it has ruled out connecting the nuclear issue to its missile programme.
As tensions between the US and Iran continue to rise, the world is watching closely to see whether military action will be taken, and how this could affect the broader stability of the Middle East.