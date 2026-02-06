Washington Orders Urgent Evacuation of Citizens from Iran as Security Situation Crumbles

The U.S. State Department has issued an urgent Red Alert, ordering citizens to evacuate Iran immediately as internet blackouts and transport disruptions rise.
The United States Government has issued a "Level Red" security warning, ordering all American citizens currently in Iran to evacuate the country immediately.
The urgent directive, released on 6 February 2026, warns of a highly volatile environment where "unforeseen incidents" could occur at any moment.
In a stark communication issued through the Department of State, officials described the nationwide situation in Iran as increasingly untrustworthy.
The advisory highlights a significant escalation in security measures, including widespread road closures, the collapse of public transport networks, and severe state-sanctioned internet blackouts.
Infrastructure Under Pressure
The Iranian authorities have reportedly tightened their grip on communication, restricting mobile networks, landlines, and domestic internet access.
For those attempting to leave by air, the window of opportunity is closing; several international carriers have already begun cancelling or severely limiting flights to and from Iranian territories.
"U.S. citizens should be prepared for ongoing communication failures and must devise alternative means of contact," the advisory stated. "If it is deemed safe to do so, individuals should consider departing via land routes into neighbouring Armenia or Turkey."
A Directive for Immediate Departure
The State Department has been explicit that those remaining in the country must not rely on the U.S. Government for assisted evacuation. Citizens have been told to:
Finalise travel independently: Check directly with airlines as flight schedules are prone to disruption without notice.
Shelter in place: For those unable to reach an exit point, the advice is to secure themselves within a safe building and stockpile essential food, water, and medicine.
Maintain a low profile: Citizens are urged to avoid all demonstrations and monitor local media for sudden shifts in the security landscape.
The "Red Alert" status—the highest level of warning in the American security apparatus—suggests that diplomatic channels may be narrowing.
Families of those in the region have been encouraged to ensure their loved ones are registered with the Smart Traveller Enrolment Programme (STEP) to receive real-time satellite updates as the crisis unfolds.
As of Friday afternoon, the situation remains fluid, with land borders into Turkey reportedly seeing a surge in traffic as foreign nationals heed the call to depart.