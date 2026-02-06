Washington Orders Urgent Evacuation of Citizens from Iran as Security Situation Crumbles

The U.S. State Department has issued an urgent Red Alert, ordering citizens to evacuate Iran immediately as internet blackouts and transport disruptions rise.

The United States Government has issued a "Level Red" security warning, ordering all American citizens currently in Iran to evacuate the country immediately.

The urgent directive, released on 6 February 2026, warns of a highly volatile environment where "unforeseen incidents" could occur at any moment.

In a stark communication issued through the Department of State, officials described the nationwide situation in Iran as increasingly untrustworthy.

The advisory highlights a significant escalation in security measures, including widespread road closures, the collapse of public transport networks, and severe state-sanctioned internet blackouts.

Infrastructure Under Pressure

The Iranian authorities have reportedly tightened their grip on communication, restricting mobile networks, landlines, and domestic internet access.

For those attempting to leave by air, the window of opportunity is closing; several international carriers have already begun cancelling or severely limiting flights to and from Iranian territories.

