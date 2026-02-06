Post-Election Timeline: New Government Expected by Mid-June 2026

The general election on February 8, 2026, is not only about citizens exercising their voting rights but marks the “beginning of the transfer of state power” from the incumbent government to the “new government” through mechanisms outlined in the 2017 Constitution and the 2018 Election of Members of Parliament Act.

While this process may appear to be a series of legal steps, it is, in practice, full of political variables, negotiations, scrutiny, and risks from election disputes. These factors may cause the government formation process to be “quicker or slower” than anticipated.

"Thansettakij" has compiled and organised the post-election timeline from the closing of the election ballots on February 8, 2026, including the certification of results, the opening of Parliament, the selection of the Prime Minister, and the establishment of the new government by mid-June, to reflect the crucial transition of state power at this critical moment for the country.

First Step: EC Certifies MPs’ Results

February – April 2026:



After the election ballot is closed, the responsibility falls to the Election Commission (EC) to ensure the integrity and fairness of the election in all constituencies across the country.

By law, the EC must announce the official election results within 60 days from the election date, meaning the certification must be completed by April 9, 2026. An important condition is that the EC must confirm the results for at least 95% of MPs (475 out of 500).