Army affirms neutrality, encourages soldiers to vote freely

On February 6, 2026, at the Army Headquarters, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the spokesperson for the Thai Army, addressed the army's role in supporting the upcoming elections, reaffirming the army's neutrality and commitment to upholding democratic principles.

Gen Pana Claewplodtook, the Army Commander-in-Chief, has made it clear that all soldiers are encouraged to exercise their right to vote in accordance with democratic principles. He emphasized that soldiers, as citizens, should make their voting decisions based on personal discretion without any form of direction or influence from the military.

Maj Gen Winthai also called for cooperation from all parties involved, stating that certain political figures or parties have recently made claims involving the army, either directly or indirectly, suggesting that the military is involved in the election process. He clarified that these claims were false and misrepresented the army’s actions.

The army has confirmed that no military facilities will serve as polling stations, and military personnel will not be acting as election officers. The army has no involvement with the election ballots or election booths. He stressed that it was crucial to clarify such misinformation, which could lead to a misunderstanding in society about the army’s role.