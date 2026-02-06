Diplomatic Pouches Arrive as Thailand Begins Final Countdown for Overseas Vote Results

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms all overseas ballots have arrived in Thailand, while leadership secures a role in global mineral supply chains.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has confirmed that the logistical phase of the national overseas vote has concluded successfully, with all diplomatic pouches containing ballots from abroad now secured on Thai soil.
Mungkorn Pratoomkaew, director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs, provided a detailed briefing on the integrity of the electoral process.
He announced that as of the briefing date, all international ballots had arrived and were undergoing a rigorous sorting process. This phase was scheduled for completion by 2:00 PM, after which Thailand Post assumed responsibility for national distribution.
Voter Turnout and the Counting Process
In a significant boost for civic engagement, officials noted that both registered voter numbers and actual turnout surpassed figures from previous elections. Regarding the national referendum, a total of 95,975 ballots were received from Thai citizens living abroad.
The counting of these votes is set to begin after 5:00 PM on Sunday the 8th, with a strict legal mandate to conclude all proceedings within 48 hours.
To uphold the highest standards of transparency, the MFA has implemented several oversight measures:
Public Observation: Thai communities abroad were invited to witness the counting in person at various embassies and consulates.
Digital Transparency: Several diplomatic missions opted to broadcast the counting process live via Facebook.
Regulatory Compliance: The Director-General reaffirmed that all procedures were meticulously coordinated with the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT).
Securing the Future: Critical Minerals Summit in Washington
While the domestic focus remained on the polls, Thailand also asserted its influence on the global stage. Between 3–4 February, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Vijavat Isarabhakdi travelled to Washington, D.C., to represent the Kingdom at the Critical Minerals Ministerial.
According to deputy spokesperson Panidone Pachimsawat, Thailand joined over 50 nations to discuss the diversification and security of global supply chains at the invitation of the U.S. Secretary of State.
These minerals are deemed fundamental to modern industrial manufacturing and high-tech development.
During the summit, the Vice Minister engaged in high-level bilateral talks with key American figures, including Congressman Joe Wilson, co-chair of the U.S.-Thai Alliance Caucus, and Congressman Warren Davidson.
The discussions extended beyond mineral security, touching upon the strengthening of the Thai-U.S. partnership and coordinated efforts to combat the rising threat of online scams across Southeast Asia.
Celebrating Seven Decades of Friendship
Finally, the Ministry highlighted the upcoming 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and New Zealand.
To mark the occasion, a logo design competition has been launched, inviting citizens of both nations to submit designs that capture the spirit of their bilateral bond.
The winning designer will receive a prize of 2,500 New Zealand Dollars (approximately 45,000 baht), supported by sponsors including Air New Zealand and Tourism New Zealand.
This competition serves as a prelude to a wider series of events, including an investment forum and a digital technology delegation aimed at deepening economic ties between the two countries.