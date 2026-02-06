The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms all overseas ballots have arrived in Thailand, while leadership secures a role in global mineral supply chains.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has confirmed that the logistical phase of the national overseas vote has concluded successfully, with all diplomatic pouches containing ballots from abroad now secured on Thai soil.

Mungkorn Pratoomkaew, director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs, provided a detailed briefing on the integrity of the electoral process.

He announced that as of the briefing date, all international ballots had arrived and were undergoing a rigorous sorting process. This phase was scheduled for completion by 2:00 PM, after which Thailand Post assumed responsibility for national distribution.

Voter Turnout and the Counting Process

In a significant boost for civic engagement, officials noted that both registered voter numbers and actual turnout surpassed figures from previous elections. Regarding the national referendum, a total of 95,975 ballots were received from Thai citizens living abroad.

The counting of these votes is set to begin after 5:00 PM on Sunday the 8th, with a strict legal mandate to conclude all proceedings within 48 hours.

To uphold the highest standards of transparency, the MFA has implemented several oversight measures:

Public Observation: Thai communities abroad were invited to witness the counting in person at various embassies and consulates.

Digital Transparency: Several diplomatic missions opted to broadcast the counting process live via Facebook.

Regulatory Compliance: The Director-General reaffirmed that all procedures were meticulously coordinated with the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT).