Major 4 Parties Hold Final Campaign Rallies, Pull Out All Stops to Win Voters' Hearts

On February 5, 2026, the election campaigns of political parties have reached their final stretch. This is the critical moment that could potentially shift the political landscape and secure votes. All the major parties are expected to deploy their best strategies and key campaign promises on February 6, 2026.
The general election is set to take place on February 8, 2026. While campaigning can still take place on February 7, the Election Act limits the campaign period to 6:00 PM on the day before the election.
On February 7, political parties will likely refrain from holding rallies due to the limited time available, with the rallies typically only being held during the afternoon to evening, which may not be convenient for people to attend. Most parties will likely resort to small events such as parades, meeting voters in various districts, or door-to-door visits.
Given this, many political parties, especially the larger ones, have decided to hold their grand final rallies on February 6, 2026. These events will mostly start around 4:30 PM and continue until 8:00 PM. The most crucial moments will likely occur shortly before the events end, around 8:00 PM, when party leaders or prime ministerial candidates will take the stage and deliver their final impactful messages, aiming to leave a lasting impression on voters.
On the final stretch, on the evening of Friday, February 6, 2026, all eyes will be on the four major parties as they hold their final rallies before the election. Each party will use its best strategies to win over voters nationwide. However, the key to success lies in the speeches or promises made by each party leader or candidate. If the message resonates well with the public, it will boost the party's chances, but if the rhetoric or promises miss the mark, it could backfire and harm the party's campaign.
Pheu Thai Party, led by Julapun Amornvivat, the party leader, will hold a rally at Thep Hasadin Stadium. This venue was also used during the 2019 general election by the Palang Pracharath Party, where former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha made a surprise appearance to deliver a final speech that helped secure his support.
Bhumjaithai Party, led by Anutin Charnvirakul, the party leader and prime ministerial candidate, will host their grand rally at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. This venue was previously used by Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party in the 2022 election for their last rally, where Prayut Chan-o-cha gave his speech.
The People’s Party, under the leadership of Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut and prime ministerial candidate, will take their rally to the Youth Sports Center, Thai-Japanese Stadium in Din Daeng, Bangkok. This will be a final rally with a lot of anticipation.
Democrat Party, which will focus on campaigning in the South during the final week, will hold their final rally on February 6 at One Bangkok, a large shopping mall in central Bangkok, with party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva delivering his final message.
Final Punch or Knockout in the Last Stretch?
Looking back at the history of final stretch election campaigns, the final rallies are often where political parties reveal their best strategies or make a decisive move. However, not every rally ends in success. Sometimes, parties or candidates fail to deliver, leading to unexpected outcomes.
For example, during the 2019 election, there was much anticipation to see whether Prayut Chan-o-cha, who was nominated as a prime ministerial candidate for Palang Pracharath Party, would appear on stage during the final rally. On the evening of March 22, 2019, Prayut made a surprise appearance, taking the stage at Thep Hasadin Stadium, where he delivered a powerful message, stating, "I will die for this land." This emotional message helped the party secure massive support, although they still lost to Pheu Thai Party. However, Pheu Thai was unable to form a government, and Palang Pracharath ended up taking the lead and forming the government, with Prayut becoming the elected prime minister.
On the other hand, there have also been memorable instances where the final rally turned into a misstep for a political party. One example occurred in the 2019 election when Abhisit Vejjajiva, the leader of the Democrat Party, released a video clip two weeks before the election, in which he firmly declared, "No to General Prayut," criticizing the continuation of military rule and stating that it conflicted with the Democrat Party's principles of “people being sovereign.” After the election, the Democrat Party only secured 33 seats in Parliament, with a particularly poor showing in Bangkok, causing Abhisit to step down from the party leadership.
These examples show how important the final stretch rally can be in influencing voter sentiment. As we approach the final rally on February 6, 2026, political observers will be watching closely to see if any party delivers a knockout punch or stumbles under the pressure.
