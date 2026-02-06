Major 4 Parties Hold Final Campaign Rallies, Pull Out All Stops to Win Voters' Hearts

On February 5, 2026, the election campaigns of political parties have reached their final stretch. This is the critical moment that could potentially shift the political landscape and secure votes. All the major parties are expected to deploy their best strategies and key campaign promises on February 6, 2026.

The general election is set to take place on February 8, 2026. While campaigning can still take place on February 7, the Election Act limits the campaign period to 6:00 PM on the day before the election.

On February 7, political parties will likely refrain from holding rallies due to the limited time available, with the rallies typically only being held during the afternoon to evening, which may not be convenient for people to attend. Most parties will likely resort to small events such as parades, meeting voters in various districts, or door-to-door visits.

Given this, many political parties, especially the larger ones, have decided to hold their grand final rallies on February 6, 2026. These events will mostly start around 4:30 PM and continue until 8:00 PM. The most crucial moments will likely occur shortly before the events end, around 8:00 PM, when party leaders or prime ministerial candidates will take the stage and deliver their final impactful messages, aiming to leave a lasting impression on voters.