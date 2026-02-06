Amazon sees 50% boost to capital spending this year, shares tumble

This move aligns Amazon with its industry peers in a spending spree, leading to an 11.5% drop in its stock after hours.

CEO Andy Jassy defended the company's investment strategy in a call with investors, contrasting Amazon’s AI growth with that of its competitors.

"It’s a different situation to see 24% year-over-year growth on an annualised run rate of $142 billion compared to higher percentage growth on a smaller base," Jassy remarked, referencing the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In the December quarter, AWS generated $35.6 billion in revenue, while Google Cloud grew by 48% to $17.75 billion, and Microsoft’s Azure rose by 39%.

Amazon’s significant spending in AI reflects a broader trend in Big Tech, with the four largest hyperscalers, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta, projected to collectively invest over $630 billion this year.