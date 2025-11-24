OR Closes Café Amazon Vietnam Venture in Major Portfolio 'Cut Loss'

PTT Retail subsidiary folds joint venture (ORCG) after failing to withstand 'Red Ocean' competition; CENTEL reclaims 56 million baht capital.

PTT Oil and Retail Business PCL (OR) is pulling its flagship coffee brand, Café Amazon, out of Vietnam, citing intense market competition and a strategic decision to restructure its portfolio and "cut losses" on non-performing assets.

OR, a subsidiary of the PTT Group, has agreed with its partner, Central Plaza Hotel Public Company Limited (CENTEL), to terminate the joint venture, ORC Coffee Passion Group Joint Stock Company (ORCG).

ORCG was established to spearhead the growth of Café Amazon in the highly competitive Vietnamese market.

The dissolution process is expected to be finalised by the end of September 2025.

Market Proves Too Competitive

Sources close to PTT told Krungthep Turakij that while the move is not a complete withdrawal from the country, it represents a crucial "reset" of strategy.

The existing joint venture model was deemed unable to secure a competitive advantage in Vietnam’s beverage arena, which is recognised as one of the most fiercely contested in Southeast Asia.

The difficulty is highlighted by the rapid closure of physical outlets.

Café Amazon branches, which numbered 22 in 2023, have already dwindled to fewer than 10 and are expected to be fully closed this month.