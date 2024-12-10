OR focused on sustainability as CEO hands over reins

PTT Oil & Retail (PTTOR/ OR) is entering a transitional phase as its second CEO, Disathat Panyarachun, prepares to hand over the reins to ML Peekthong Thongyai on December 12.

Disathat reflected on his tenure during a roundtable interview on Monday, stating that under the RISE OR concept – focused on results, intelligence, synergy, and entrepreneurship – PTT has established itself as a leader in sustainable energy.

He shared insights on the future of energy management, highlighting the Excise Department's proposal for a carbon tax on oil and noting the importance of OR's collaboration with PTT Group to promote Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

In strengthening its business ecosystem, OR has focused on expanding its EV Station PluZ network to cover all 77 provinces in Thailand while promoting the use of sustainable aviation fuels alongside major airlines.

Disathat also revealed plans to increase efficiency in the transport of oil through pipelines.

"We must manage our assets effectively – having 21 oil depots nationwide means we cannot afford inefficiencies," he explained.

Continuing the theme of efficiency, he noted that OR is pioneering digital transformation, becoming the first company in Southeast Asia to integrate oil and retail management with the resource-planning software SAP S/4HANA.

The company has also developed a control tower dashboard to boost supply chain visibility and decision-making efficiency.

On the labour front, Disathat emphasised the importance of encouraging personnel to move beyond their comfort zones to embrace new learning opportunities.