OR focused on sustainability as CEO hands over reins

PTT Oil & Retail (PTTOR/ OR) is entering a transitional phase as its second CEO, Disathat Panyarachun, prepares to hand over the reins to ML Peekthong Thongyai on December 12.
Disathat reflected on his tenure during a roundtable interview on Monday, stating that under the RISE OR concept – focused on results, intelligence, synergy, and entrepreneurship – PTT has established itself as a leader in sustainable energy.
He shared insights on the future of energy management, highlighting the Excise Department's proposal for a carbon tax on oil and noting the importance of OR's collaboration with PTT Group to promote Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).
In strengthening its business ecosystem, OR has focused on expanding its EV Station PluZ network to cover all 77 provinces in Thailand while promoting the use of sustainable aviation fuels alongside major airlines.
Disathat also revealed plans to increase efficiency in the transport of oil through pipelines.
"We must manage our assets effectively – having 21 oil depots nationwide means we cannot afford inefficiencies," he explained.
Continuing the theme of efficiency, he noted that OR is pioneering digital transformation, becoming the first company in Southeast Asia to integrate oil and retail management with the resource-planning software SAP S/4HANA.
The company has also developed a control tower dashboard to boost supply chain visibility and decision-making efficiency.
On the labour front, Disathat emphasised the importance of encouraging personnel to move beyond their comfort zones to embrace new learning opportunities.
Turning to its retail business, he said OR is diversifying its portfolio with the launch of found&found, a health and beauty retail brand aimed at capitalising on the growing wellness sector, with plans for 10 branches by 2025.
Disathat expressed confidence in achieving an improved EBITDA margin of 30%, shifting focus away from non-profitable ventures such as Texas Chicken and Coen Restaurant.
The company is developing a new retail mixed-use platform at the PTT Station Flagship Vibhavadi 62, with a focus on non-oil business services. "We have to adapt to ensure that our business retains its competitiveness,” he explained, referencing the success of OR’s Café Amazon business over the past two decades.
In an expansion of its lifestyle business, OR has committed to increasing local coffee production by supporting community farmers and investing in a prototype coffee bean-processing plant in Chiang Mai.
“We must encourage farmers to grow coffee, as demand far exceeds local supply," he noted.
Disathat expressed confidence that Peekthong would adeptly manage new innovations while focusing on internal change for sustainable growth.
"To drive change, you must begin with self-change," he asserted.
Disathat concluded by underscoring the company's commitment to sustainability under the OR 2030 Goals, focused on enhancing the quality of life in surrounding communities, fostering growth and job creation, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
"Our aim is to grow alongside the community while meeting our sustainability objectives effectively," he said.