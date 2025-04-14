Thailand seeks extradition of former Buddhism office chief from US

Nopparat Benjawattanon, former director-general of the National Office of Buddhism, has been arrested in Texas on charges of large-scale embezzlement involving over 500 million baht in temple development funds.
NACC Secretary-General Saroj Phuengramphan stated that the arrest followed a formal request by the commission after the former official fled to the US.
“The NACC’s office of international corruption and misconduct, the Office of the Attorney General, and representatives from the US Department of Justice in Thailand worked closely together on the extradition process,” he said.
He added that the next step would involve the US court’s consideration of Nopparat’s extradition to Thai authorities.
Meanwhile, Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), said the former official was arrested by US Marshals on Friday (April 11) in connection with three cases under the jurisdiction of the NACC.
However, he noted that Nopparat is also implicated in a further 17 cases being handled by the police’s Anti-Corruption Division. He added that the Thai police will consult with the US attorney general regarding the extradition process to bring Nopparat back to Thailand for prosecution.