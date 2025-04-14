Thailand seeks extradition of former Buddhism office chief from US

NACC Secretary-General Saroj Phuengramphan stated that the arrest followed a formal request by the commission after the former official fled to the US.

“The NACC’s office of international corruption and misconduct, the Office of the Attorney General, and representatives from the US Department of Justice in Thailand worked closely together on the extradition process,” he said.

He added that the next step would involve the US court’s consideration of Nopparat’s extradition to Thai authorities.