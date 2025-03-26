Senior officer and doctor arrested in 80 million baht drug scandal

Colonel identified as Kanyarat (surname withheld) was arrested at her residence in Bangkok’s Kiakkai neighbourhood. She faces charges of misconduct, embezzlement, and falsifying documents.

Meanwhile, a physician at the Veterans General Hospital, identified as Brinda (surname withheld), was arrested at her residence in the Ladprao 71 area.

Both suspects were taken to the Anti-Corruption Division in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district for questioning. The arrests followed a complaint by hospital director General Dechnitit Leungngamkham, who reported that the fraudulent activities had been ongoing since 2018.