Senior officer and doctor arrested in 80 million baht drug scandal

A female colonel and a physician were arrested on Wednesday for their central role in a drug corruption scheme at the Veterans General Hospital in Bangkok, causing an estimated financial loss of 80 million baht.
According to the Central Investigation Bureau, police raided 18 locations in Bangkok, Lopburi, and Chonburi to crack down on those involved in the fraud.
Colonel identified as Kanyarat (surname withheld) was arrested at her residence in Bangkok’s Kiakkai neighbourhood. She faces charges of misconduct, embezzlement, and falsifying documents.
Meanwhile, a physician at the Veterans General Hospital, identified as Brinda (surname withheld), was arrested at her residence in the Ladprao 71 area.
Both suspects were taken to the Anti-Corruption Division in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district for questioning. The arrests followed a complaint by hospital director General Dechnitit Leungngamkham, who reported that the fraudulent activities had been ongoing since 2018.
Kanyarat led the operation, orchestrating a scheme in which individuals were arranged to visit Brinda under the guise of receiving medical treatment. Brinda then prescribed medications—often in excess of what was necessary.
These surplus drugs were later resold to clinics and pharmacies, with the proceeds distributed among those involved.
Financial investigations from 2018 to 2025 revealed that over 40 million baht had been transferred into Kanyarat’s account. The estimated total financial damage from the scheme stands at approximately 80 million baht.