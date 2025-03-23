Man wanted for alleged embezzlement in China arrested in Thailand

A 30-year-old Chinese man holding Vanuatu nationality was recently arrested for allegedly embezzling 11 billion baht from a Chinese construction company and overstaying his visa in Thailand, the Immigration Bureau said on Saturday.

Immigration police discovered that the suspect, identified as Zhang Wei, had entered illegally and hidden himself in Bangkok.

Investigators also found that the suspect’s biometric data matched that of a Vanuatu national named Tu Nan, leading them to believe that Zhang Wei and Tu Nan were the same person.