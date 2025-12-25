November exports jump 7.1% on electronics and AI demand, full-year growth estimated at over 11.6%



Markets: US strong, China-Japan-CLMV slow

Exports to major markets continued to expand, with shipments to the United States remaining strong and providing key support. However, several key markets—including China, Japan and CLMV—slowed.

Exports to secondary markets rose 7.6%, led by South Asia, Australia and the United Kingdom, while shipments fell to the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Russia and the CIS. Exports to “other markets” fell 30.1%.



Full-year outlook and 2026 risks

Nantapong said TPSO estimates December exports at around US$25.0-26.5 billion. If exports come in within that range, Thailand’s full-year export value is expected at around US$335-337 billion, implying growth of 11.6-12.1% in 2025. For 2026, the ministry’s preliminary forecast puts export growth in a range of -3.3% to 1.1%.

He said exports for the remainder of 2025 may outperform earlier expectations on the back of strong demand in the digital technology sector and easing trade measures between the US, China and other countries compared with earlier in the year. In 2026, growth is expected to slow due to weaker global conditions and softer demand from major trading partners, clearer effects of US tariff measures, pricing pressures and a stronger baht affecting competitiveness, ongoing geopolitical risks, and severe weather impacting agricultural output.

The ministry said its 2026 work plan will focus on accelerating negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement with the United States, tightening enforcement of rules of origin, cracking down on nominee businesses, and pushing greater use of FTAs, while working with the private sector to support exports amid weaker demand and persistent uncertainty.