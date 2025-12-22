EU CBAM to shake Thai exports as definitive phase starts on Jan 1

Thailand’s exports to Europe face fresh pressure from the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which enters its definitive phase on January 1, 2026.

The EU has also rolled out Regulation (EU) 2025/2083, described as a CBAM “simplification” package, aimed at reducing complexity and easing the burden on small importers ahead of full implementation.

What CBAM will require

Under CBAM, importers in the EU will have to account for the embedded greenhouse gas emissions of goods imported in six main categories: iron and steel, aluminium, cement, fertilisers, electricity and hydrogen. Importers will be required to cover those emissions through CBAM certificates, aligning the cost of imported carbon-intensive goods with the EU’s climate policies.

The EU is also expected to widen the scope over time to additional product groups such as plastics and polymers, glass, ceramics, paper and basic chemicals.

Key simplifications in the new EU rules

A central change is an exemption designed for small import volumes. The EU has introduced a 50-tonne-per-year mass threshold for certain CBAM goods (including iron and steel, aluminium, fertilisers and cement). Importers below that threshold are exempt, but electricity and hydrogen are not covered by the exemption.