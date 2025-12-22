EU CBAM to shake Thai exports as definitive phase starts on Jan 1

Thailand’s exports to Europe face fresh pressure from the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which enters its definitive phase on January 1, 2026.
The EU has also rolled out Regulation (EU) 2025/2083, described as a CBAM “simplification” package, aimed at reducing complexity and easing the burden on small importers ahead of full implementation.
What CBAM will require
Under CBAM, importers in the EU will have to account for the embedded greenhouse gas emissions of goods imported in six main categories: iron and steel, aluminium, cement, fertilisers, electricity and hydrogen. Importers will be required to cover those emissions through CBAM certificates, aligning the cost of imported carbon-intensive goods with the EU’s climate policies.
The EU is also expected to widen the scope over time to additional product groups such as plastics and polymers, glass, ceramics, paper and basic chemicals.
Key simplifications in the new EU rules
A central change is an exemption designed for small import volumes. The EU has introduced a 50-tonne-per-year mass threshold for certain CBAM goods (including iron and steel, aluminium, fertilisers and cement). Importers below that threshold are exempt, but electricity and hydrogen are not covered by the exemption.
Other changes tighten and clarify compliance, including:
KResearch: 28 billion baht at risk; steel most exposed
Kasikorn Research Center estimates CBAM could affect 3.8% of Thailand’s exports to the EU in 2026, worth about 28 billion baht, as the policy moves beyond the transition period and begins aligning with the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS).
The research house said iron and steel and aluminium are expected to be the first sectors to feel the impact, because EU importers will factor CBAM costs into purchasing decisions.
It cited 2024 export values to the EU of:
KResearch noted that CBAM certificate costs are linked to embedded emissions, with an indicative carbon price range cited in the report of 60–90 euros per tonne.
Why Thai steel is seen as the most vulnerable
KResearch said Thailand’s production emissions per tonne can be far higher than Europe’s—at times up to 17 times higher—particularly where producers rely on coal-based processes.
For steel and steel products, it estimated CBAM compliance could raise costs by 1,300–1,500 baht per tonne (around 1.5–1.7% of product value), putting annual CBAM-related costs at roughly 167–193 million baht for Thai steel exporters to the EU.
It said the Thai steel industry may need to:
Other sectors: aluminium, cement, fertilisers, electricity and hydrogen
Big firms preparing; SMEs still lagging
Visit Limlurcha, vice-chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said CBAM is a global rule change that cannot be avoided. He said large Thai firms—especially in steel, aluminium and cement—have begun collecting carbon data and adjusting processes, but many SMEs are still only starting to understand the requirements.
He flagged key obstacles including high investment costs, fragmented carbon-data systems, and Europe’s complex calculation standards—raising concerns that smaller firms may not be ready in time.
Officials: payment phase is approaching; EU secondary rules still incomplete
Chotima Iamsawasdikul, Director-General of the Department of Trade Negotiations at the Commerce Ministry, said business groups including the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Chamber, and steel associations have been preparing throughout the transition period, when importers were required to report data and could use EU default values if information was incomplete.
However, she said uncertainty remains because parts of the EU’s detailed implementing rules have yet to be fully published, even as the definitive phase approaches.
She added that if Thailand passes a climate change law, it could help build national carbon-management systems and better prepare Thai businesses for EU-style rules.
German ambassador: Thai climate law could reduce CBAM pain
German Ambassador Dr Ernst Reichel said that if Thailand advances a climate change law and applies fair charges on high-emitting industries, the impact of CBAM on businesses could be reduced, while also positioning Thailand for future trade and investment conditions shaped by climate regulation.
He urged Thai exporters and firms across supply chains to act now by measuring and documenting emissions, building traceable energy and materials systems, investing in low-carbon technology, improving sustainability reporting, and exploring partnerships for green technology transfer and finance.