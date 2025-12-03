German Ambassador Urges Thai Firms to Prepare for EU Carbon Border Tax

Thai exporters risk losing competitive advantage in European markets unless they begin measuring carbon emissions and investing in clean technologies now, Germany's ambassador to Thailand has warned.

Speaking at the Sustainability Forum 2026 organised by Krungthep Turakij on Wednesday, Dr Ernst Reichel said the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which comes into force next year, will require Thai producers of carbon-intensive goods to purchase certificates matching their embedded emissions.

"Thai exports of CBAM-relevant commodities could see massive negative impacts should they fail to adjust," Dr Reichel told the forum, held under the theme "Regulations for Facilitating Sustainability Goals: Sustainability Know-How, Do It Now".

The mechanism will affect Thai exporters in sectors including steel, aluminium, fertilisers and cement. From next year, importers of these goods into the EU will need to measure, document and verify greenhouse gas emissions embedded in their products.

However, Dr Reichel emphasised that firms investing early in decarbonisation could gain competitive advantages.